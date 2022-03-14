 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DBR Podcast #403 - 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview!

Let’s get ready to rummmmmmmble!

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 ACC Tournament - Duke v Virginia Tech
BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) dribbles upcourt during the first half of the ACC Tournament final college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies o h 12, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The DBR Podcast gang has spent the last 24 hours pouring over brackets and advanced metrics to bring you a Duke-centric look at the NCAA field. They guys start with a deep dive into Cal State-Fullerton, Duke’s first round opponent. They have a very experienced roster but not many guys who have competed with teams loaded with NBA talent like Duke.

After that, the podcast spends some time analyzing the rest of the West region, including several interesting notes about the team’s in Duke’s path — Davidson, Michigan St., and Texas Tech.

The podcast then expands things a bit further, looking at the other regions and wrapping it all up with our Final Four and National Championship picks. This is the DUKE Basketball Report podcast so you can probably guess who we expect to win the national title.

Oh, and be sure to stick around at the end to find out what disease-filled food Sam was munching on while we recorded. Don’t forget that the podcast guys want to hear from you. Email them at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.

