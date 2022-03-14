DBR Podcast #403 - 2022 NCAA Tournament Preview!

The DBR Podcast gang has spent the last 24 hours pouring over brackets and advanced metrics to bring you a Duke-centric look at the NCAA field. They guys start with a deep dive into Cal State-Fullerton, Duke’s first round opponent. They have a very experienced roster but not many guys who have competed with teams loaded with NBA talent like Duke.

After that, the podcast spends some time analyzing the rest of the West region, including several interesting notes about the team’s in Duke’s path — Davidson, Michigan St., and Texas Tech.

The podcast then expands things a bit further, looking at the other regions and wrapping it all up with our Final Four and National Championship picks. This is the DUKE Basketball Report podcast so you can probably guess who we expect to win the national title.

Oh, and be sure to stick around at the end to find out what disease-filled food Sam was munching on while we recorded. Don’t forget that the podcast guys want to hear from you. Email them at DBRPodcast at gmail-dot-com.