DBR Podcast #402 - Tournament Time

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, we break down Duke’s performance in the ACC tournament, where the Blue Devils lost in the final to Virginia Tech, and Duke’s placement in the NCAA tournament, where they are the #2 seed in Gonzaga’s West region.

We start with the bracket. Duke begins its quest for a sixth national championship against Cal State Fullerton on Friday in Greenville, and should Duke get by Fullerton, the winner of Michigan State and Davidson awaits. We’re excited and a bit relieved about Duke’s path, although we plan to get into much more detail about the tournament in a future episode this week.

After the break, we dive into Duke’s performances from Brooklyn, including wins over Syracuse and Miami and the loss to the Hokies. We let the emails guide us here, with a particularly deep discussion about leadership and defense, both of which were lacking on Saturday. Our player of the week picks reflect the underwhelming nature of Duke’s play in the ACC tournament.

Stay in touch with us this week as the tournament unfolds at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will back very soon.