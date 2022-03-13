Duke’s Seed: #2 In The West

CBS just announced the West bracket and Duke is the second seed in the West, opening with Cal State Fullerton.

If Duke advances, the next game would be against the winner of - surprise - Michigan State and Davidson.

Michigan State seems to be always in Duke’s path somehow but don’t overlook Davidson. They’ve had a terrific year and are brilliantly coached.

Gonzaga is the top seed of course and they open with Georgia State. They’d get the winner of Boise and Memphis next.

The West from top to bottom:

#1 Gonzaga vs. #16 Georgia State

#8 Boise State vs. #9 Memphis

#5 UConn vs. #12 New Mexico State.

#4 Arkansas vs. #13 Vermont.

#6 Alabama vs. #11 Rutgers or #11 Notre Dame

#3 Texas Tech vs. #14 Montana.

#7 Michigan State vs. #10 Davidson

#2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton.

ACC: #10 Miami opens against USC in the Midwest in Greenville along with Duke. UNC is #8 is in the East and will open in Fort Worth against #9 Marquette. If they advance, they get #1 Baylor in the second round. #11 Virgina Tech is also in the East and gets an interesting opener with #6 Texas.

So the ACC got five.

Also, Kentucky is #2 in the East and opens with Saint Peter’s. However, they face a potentially fascinating second round matchup with Murray State.