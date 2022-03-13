Selection Sunday’s Linkage

DUKE
- Virginia Tech dominates Duke to claim first ACC title, secure NCAA tournament berth
- As Coach K’s exit nears, the storied Duke-North Carolina rivalry prepares for a seismic shift
- BOX SCORE (PDF)
- POSTGAME NOTES (PDF)
- DUKE QUOTES (PDF)
- OPPONENT QUOTES (PDF)
ACC
- ‘It was a little weird’: UNC left uncomfortable in loss to Virginia Tech in ACC semifinals
- Tony Bennett Reflects on Virginia’s Loss to North Carolina in ACC Quarterfinals
- Here’s a list of Clemson basketball’s transfers, in and out, under Coach Brad Brownell
- Deacons face nervous wait for Selection Sunday – The North State Journal
- Brownell, Clemson basketball annually mine talent in transfer portal. Here’s why.
- Putting NC State’s 2022 basketball season in context
- The Kevin Keatts Era: How We Got Here, Where We’re Going
- Wolferetti: A look ahead to next season for NC State Basketball: Who is staying, who is leaving?
- The offseason has begun early for NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
- WATCH NOW: Can Wake get into the NCAA tournament? Coach Steve Forbes thinks so.
- Boston College’s ACC Tournament blasting of Pittsburgh reaffirms first year of Earl Grant era as a success
NATIONAL
- Agbaji’s lob, Lightfoot’s spark help No. 6 Kansas cruise past TCU, into Big 12 title game
- Notebook: Kansas’ Remy Martin feeling great, healthy after heavy Big 12 minutes
- Kentucky basketball: John Calipari has concerns about transfer portal
- Boogie Ellis can’t be expected to carry the USC offense in the NCAA tournament
- By the numbers: How Arizona fought back late to secure Pac-12 Tournament title over UCLA
- Arizona Wildcats capture Pac-12 Tournament championship with 84-76 win over UCLA
- UCLA fails to hold momentum, falls to Arizona in Pac-12 tournament title game
- Auburn’s poor shooting leaves questions for Big Dance
- Pippen says he got chirped by Alabama staffer for quote
- Where is Alabama projected in NCAA tournament bracket?
- Dick Vitale honored at SEC Tournament semifinals
- What Bruce Pearl, Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. said about Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M
- Georgia coaching search: Jonas Hayes, Dennis Gates among top candidates to replace Tom Crean
- John Calipari shares reason Cuonzo Martin, Tom Crean were fired
- Georgia basketball pursuing Scott Drew to replace Tom Crean
- Report shows charges against fired LSU basketball coach Will Wade
- LSU coaching search: Brad Underwood, Scott Drew, Buzz Williams among possible candidates to replace Will Wade
- Years of Corruption and Enablement Lead to Shameful and Deserving End For Will Wade
- Bill Haisten: Frank Haith’s departure pressures Rick Dickson to find the right fit for TU
- Missouri Tigers fire men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin after five seasons, drawing criticism from rival coaches
- Cuonzo Martin out as Mizzou basketball coach
