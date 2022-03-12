ACC Roundup, More Or Less

We’re not really going to do a lot in this roundup because we talked extensively about Virginia Tech in today’s preview. But there are a few things to touch on.
We’re glad to see first that Jeff Capel will be retained by Pitt. Obviously he’s had a tough stretch but there is room for optimism. We expect he’ll mine the transfer portal and have a solid team next year.
There were a lot of former ACC players competing for other teams Friday, notably Duke transfers Alex O’Connell, Jordan Goldwire and Henry Coleman.
Coleman played 38 minutes in Texas A&M’s upset of Auburn, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards. Wonderful performance!
Meanwhile, Goldwire helped Oklahoma upset #3 Baylor on Thursday, 72-67. He had 10 points and six assists in 35 minutes.
Finally, O’Connell helped Creighton just destroy #11 Providence 85-58. That game was tied 25-25 before the Blue Jays went on an epic run, outscoring PC 31-4. It’s the kind of thing you never can imagine and when it’s happening, it seems like it will never end.
An amazing performance, one for the ages in the Big East.
