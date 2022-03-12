YouTube Gold: Duke Stars On Why They Chose Duke

We didn’t get to see the video from last weekend’s K-Stock - you know, the good part - and so we didn’t see Jay Bilas ask JJ Redick, Shane Battier, Trajan Langdon and Steve Wojciechowski what brought them to Duke.

Redick famously watched the Duke-Kentucky game and saw Christian Laettner hit The Shot. He immediately turned to his parents and said “I’m going to play for Duke.”

And lo, it was so.

As for Battier, it was that Mike Krzyzewski challenged his competitive nature. Langdon was just ready and even though his dad said “whatever you do, don’t commit on campus.” Coach K said a few things and he was in.

And as for Wojo, it was partly a Polish connection.

Bilas asked all of them what it was like the first time Coach K really ripped them. Battier said that Coach K got all, “look at me, I’m Shane Battier, All-American. I’m so smart and everyone loves me.”

And he said he was never going to let him talk to him like that again.

The other stories are also good so if you haven’t seen it, you should check it out.