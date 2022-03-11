Friday’s Tournament Linkage

DUKE
- Duke gets another crack at Miami. Canes ‘very, very excited’ to face Blue Devils again
- Duke men’s basketball gets introduced to March in last-minute victory against Syracuse
- And one: Jeremy Roach’s big day pushes Duke men’s basketball past Syracuse at ACC tournament
- ALL TOO WENDELL: Duke men’s basketball gets boost from Moore, Roach in thrilling win against Syracuse
- Three points: 3-point advantage key as Duke men’s basketball goes for ACC tournament win against Syracuse
- Top-seeded Duke survives close game with Syracuse, advances to ACC tourney semifinal
- Without Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse gives Duke huge scare in 88-79 loss in ACC tournament
- Duke avoids Syracuse’s upset bid to advance to ACC semifinalWendell Moore Jr. playing like it’s December. Why that’s good for Duke
- Duke survives vs. Cuse in ACC tourney
- ACC tourney: UNC, Duke on to semifinals
ACC
- UNC basketball rolls to 63-43 win over Virginia, advances to ACC tournament semifinal
- UNC steamrolls Virginia in ACC Tournament behind Brady Manek, record defense
- Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim scolds ACC refs for son’s 1-game suspension
- Virginia coach sees UNC peaking for ACC Tournament after beating Duke
- Three takeaways from Virginia’s 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament
- Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
- Why Jim Boeheim’s first losing season at Syracuse was also his favorite
- Virginia routed by North Carolina in ACC quarterfinals, likely ending its NCAA hopes
- Miller’s buzzer-beating layup lifts UM to 71-69 OT win over BC and spot in ACC semis
- Jim Larranaga on his contract extension, the ACC tourney and ‘dirty water hot dogs’
- What they’re saying about Syracuse’s loss to Duke, the Boeheims and more: ‘Soak it all in’
- Without Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse gives Duke huge scare in 88-79 loss in ACC tournament
- ND loses to Virginia Tech: how it happened, what’s next for the Irish
NATIONAL
- Oklahoma upsets No. 3 Baylor in quarterfinals of Big 12 men’s basketball tournament
- Jordan Goldwire: ‘Once we get to the tournament, it is fair game’
- Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire embraces leadership role for OU team ‘fighting for our lives’
- Gonzaga has been the best program in college basketball except for that one little thing
- Maryland, a ‘team full of fighters,’ is KO’d by Michigan State after furious rally
- Maryland men’s basketball’s furious late rally falls short in 76-72 loss to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament
- With NCAA tourney hopes on the line, Indiana overcomes 17-point deficit to beat Michigan
- Bob Huggins tossed from West Virginia Mountaineers-Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 men’s basketball tournament clash
- Texas A&M keeps slim NCAA tournament hopes alive with OT buzzer beater
- SEC Basketball Tournament updates: Vanderbilt rallies to stun Alabama
- Kentucky fans in Tampa welcome return of ‘tournament basketball’
- Technical knockout: Top-seeded Kansas routs West Virginia, 87-63 in Big 12 quarterfinal matchup
- Fans in Las Vegas say Wildcats’ style, substance will lead to postseason success
- Top-seeded Wildcats edge Stanford 84-80 but Kerr Kriisa suffers sprained ankle
- Oklahoma upsets Baylor in Big 12 Tournament
- Big Ten tourney: Penn St. stuns Ohio St.
Loading comments...