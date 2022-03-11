Duke Takes Out Miami To Reach The ACC Championship Game

Before the game, the Miami camp said it was excited to get another shot at Duke and they were ready. Duke was just a little bit better. Miami, however, is also a very, very good team.

The ‘Canes jumped out to an early lead in the first game of the ACC semis and it took the Blue Devils a bit to settle down and adjust. Miami went up by as much as eight on a couple of occasions.

Duke battled back and when Jeremy Roach hit one of the most unlikely shots you’ll ever see roll in at the half, the Devils went to the locker room with the game tied 36-36.

Duke played much better after the break and built a small lead it kept until Miami tied it up again at 65-65 with 5:09 left. Jeremy Roach bagged a couple of free throws and then Trevor Keels hit his first points of the game with 4:10 left to put Duke up 69-65. Both teams went to the line with Isaiah Wong hitting four and Duke seven with the final two coming from Wendell Moore with :25 left to put Duke up 77-71.

Sam Waardenburg got free for a corner three with :18 left to cut the lead to 77-74. AJ Griffin split on a pair then hit two more to give Duke 80. Charlie Moore hit a layup with :03 left to make the final tally for Miami 76.

Duke really handled the end game well, aside from the Waardenburg three.

Now the Blue Devils wait to see who will advance from the other side of the bracket, UNC or Virginia Tech.

Jim will be along soon with his take.