YouTube Gold: Jim Boeheim On Buddy’s Suspension

For today’s YouTube Gold, we present Jim Boeheim’s media comments from after the Duke-Syracuse game, when he discussed his son Buddy’s suspension.

Both coach and father - inseparable really - were unhappy. Boeheim concurred, after presumably watching the video, that it would have been a flagrant 2 (you’ll recall that yesterday he wasn’t willing to go there).

But he also makes an interesting, and difficult to argue point: Buddy was given the maximum punishment and the officials, as far as anyone knows, got nothing, certainly not publicly.

And as he points out, Wyatt Wilkes was hit hard enough to fall down (dad: good job, Buddy! But don’t do that again!) and (coach) the officials did not do anything at the time.

Which is key.

It’s really hard to argue with him on this. He makes some very solid points. And it’s worth noting that this is yet another controversy involving official “TV” Ted Valentine. The ACC might consider the number of stupid situations he’s been in before allowing him to officiate any more games.