YouTube Gold: Darius Maddox Ascends To Legend

Darius Maddox has the clutch gene.

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-Virginia Tech vs Clemson
Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Darius Maddox (13) shoots the game winning three point shot over Clemson Tigers guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) during overtime at Barclays Center. 
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

You may remember that a few weeks ago we said that no one was going to overlook Darius Maddox again.

That was after he took out Miami on a three pointer.

So it was no surprise really that Virginia Tech went to him when they needed a game winner to take down Clemson.

You’ve seen it, you’ve marveled...prepare to marvel again. This is one of the greatest clutch plays, and guttiest calls by a coach, in ACC Tournament history.

