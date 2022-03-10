DBR Podcast #401 - Survive And Advance

Thank goodness for the veterans! It is March and every team in the nation is living by the “survive and advance” mantra. And Duke did survive against Syracuse thanks to a huge game from sophs Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach as well as junior captain Wendell Moore, Jr. The three guys who have the most minutes playing in a Duke uniform led the way with a dominant second half both inside and out. And full credit to Syracuse for playing their butts off. This was nothing like the two easy victories Duke had earlier this season over the Orange.

So, even thought Duke may not have gotten any style points for their hard-fought victory, winning is all the matters at this time of year. The DBR podcast crew (at least one of them), hopped on line to record thoughts on a game that was far too close for comfort but at least ended with the good guys on the right side of the scoreboard. Whew!