ACC Roundup - Littlejohn Thriller

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, UNC narrowly beat Clemson 79-77 and Syracuse took care of BC

Is it time to call Armando Bacot a dirty player?

This is the third straight game where Bacot, at a minimum, walked up to the line of acceptable behavior, if not over it.

Louisville fans are still angry over his play there. Duke fans found him overly physical in that game, although his early foul trouble kept him on the bench for much longer than UNC might have liked. And at Clemson Tuesday night, Bacot drew a flagrant foul for putting his hand on Clemson’s David Collins and pushing him away.

It was his fourth foul and while it didn’t cost UNC the game, it could have because Clemson played well enough to win.

And this has to be said too: the same media that went after Grayson Allen so vociferously has not even begun to hold Bacot to the same standard. It’s completely ridiculous.

The Tigers got the last shot of the game, ran a brilliantly conceived play, and just missed a last-second three.

Brad Brownell is a really good coach. If he were at a bigger basketball school, oh say UNC, he would be able to get a higher class of player and then we’d see just how good he is. Never forget he nearly took out Maryland when he was at UNC-W and the Terps were defending national champs. The man can coach. Clemson’s been lucky he’s stayed as long as he has.

Syracuse won at BC behind a strong game from Cole Swider who hit five threes. All the starters scored in double digits except for Jesse Edwards, who fouled out in 13 minutes with zero points.

BC is struggling but still playing hard. That’s more than we can say for some ACC teams.

Four games on Wednesday as Georgia Tech travels to Miami, Louisville heads out to Notre Dame, Pitt jets down to Tallahassee and Wake Forest takes on NC State. For State fans, seeing Wake revived after just two seasons is going to be frustrating, assuming State loses, and we wouldn’t write them off just yet.

We don’t expect Pitt to win against a deep and talented FSU but the other two...could Louisville snap out of it and win in South Bend? Well the Irish may not have Nate Laszewski, who suffered a bone injury at NC State. Mike Brey says it’s a game-time decision.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Wake Forest @ NC State || 7:00 || ACCN

Georgia Tech @ Miami || 7:00 || ACCNX

Louisville @ Notre Dame || 7:00 || ESPNU

Pitt @ Florida State || 9:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings