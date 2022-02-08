DBR Podcast #388: Letdown Loss To UVA

Ugh, last night was frustrating for the Duke Blue Devils. After a 69-68 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers, the DBR Podcast crew has to discuss what went wrong for Duke on Episode 388.

UVA came out fired up, and they were hungrier according to Coach Mike Krzyzewski. We discuss how UVA deserved to win and what they did to give Duke frustrations on offense. On defense, the effort wasn’t there as UVA hammered them in the paint. Duke couldn’t break through the wall on offense as they continued to try and take the lead, and we’ll once again talk about execution at the end of the game as Duke had yet another lead inside 1 minute turn into a defeat.

After the break, we do a familiar preview, as Duke next takes on the Clemson Tigers. Duke last played Clemson on January 25th in a rare close win for the Devils, so we talk about what Duke has to do in order to bring a win home from Littlejohn Coliseum.

