ACC Roundup - Tough Night For Jeff Capel & Pitt

We’ve always been big Jeff Capel fans. He’s smart, dynamic and talented. But there’s no denying that his Pitt team is struggling. The Panthers are just 8-16 and on Monday, Virginia Tech blew Capel’s team out in palindromic style, 74-47.

It was Pitt’s fourth straight loss and only Saturday’s game with Pitt was close - and even there the Hokies had a big lead that Pitt was forced to climb back from.

On Wednesday a trip to Florida State awaits and that won’t be easy either.

Over in Louisville, Malik Williams’ suspension has ended and he’ll be available for Wednesday’s trip to South Bend.

There are a pair of games before that on Tuesday though as UNC goes down to Clemson. Who would you favor there? It’s kind of tough, isn’t it? We’d give UNC a slight edge but only if the team listened to Leaky Black’s post-Duke criticism and plans on showing up out of Tin Man mode.

In the nightcap, Syracuse visits Boston College. The Eagles do not have a great record but they have shown heart in Earl Grant’s first season. We have no idea what to expect in this one either. Syracuse has improved but is still erratic.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

UNC @ Clemson || 6:00 || ACCN

Syracuse @ Boston College || ACCN

ACC Standings