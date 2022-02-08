 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Roundup - Tough Night For Jeff Capel & Pitt

As the Panthers fall hard in Blacksburg

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 05 Pitt at Louisville
 LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 05: Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) looks on during a college basketball game against the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ve always been big Jeff Capel fans. He’s smart, dynamic and talented. But there’s no denying that his Pitt team is struggling. The Panthers are just 8-16 and on Monday, Virginia Tech blew Capel’s team out in palindromic style, 74-47.

It was Pitt’s fourth straight loss and only Saturday’s game with Pitt was close - and even there the Hokies had a big lead that Pitt was forced to climb back from.

On Wednesday a trip to Florida State awaits and that won’t be easy either.

Over in Louisville, Malik Williams’ suspension has ended and he’ll be available for Wednesday’s trip to South Bend.

There are a pair of games before that on Tuesday though as UNC goes down to Clemson. Who would you favor there? It’s kind of tough, isn’t it? We’d give UNC a slight edge but only if the team listened to Leaky Black’s post-Duke criticism and plans on showing up out of Tin Man mode.

In the nightcap, Syracuse visits Boston College. The Eagles do not have a great record but they have shown heart in Earl Grant’s first season. We have no idea what to expect in this one either. Syracuse has improved but is still erratic.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

  • UNC @ Clemson || 6:00 || ACCN
  • Syracuse @ Boston College || ACCN

ACC Standings

