YouTube Gold: Luka Luka Burnin’ Love

There’s always a tendency for people to defend their own eras. We see it musically with people from the ‘60s swearing that their music was the best. A lot of it will be around for a very long time, but no one - no one - is pining for the next Big Rubber Ball or more Strawberry Alarm Clock. There was some god-awful music that generation is responsible for.

Baseball fans of a certain age swear by Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio. Some movie fans swear that Marilyn Monroe is the ultimate sex symbol but a thousand flowers have blossomed since in an era when we can more honestly be ourselves.

And it’s true in basketball too. People who saw Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell play saw the best big men ever. But they never developed skills like, say, Kevin Garnett. For many, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are the ultimate basketball players and the latter two are still among the most brilliant passers to play.

But the game continues to evolve and now there are no positional limits on anyone, only the limits of one’s talent and imagination.

Which brings us to Luca Doncic.

Doncic has a lot of Bird in him. He does things at times that seem impossible like, for instance, this pass. No one would coach him to make this pass; it’s full of risk and he’s off the ground.

But given his demonstrated gifts, no one is going to tell him not to do it either. He’s a visionary.