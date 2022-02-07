Duke Slips By Wake Forest, 81-76

Duke had a tough start in its Sunday matchup with Wake Forest, having a tough first quarter and most of the second.

Then Shayeann Day-Wilson got started and turned things around. Wake won the first quarter 18-13 but Duke got the second 14-23 and the fourth 21-15.

It was Duke’s second straight win after a three-game losing streak.

Duke coach Kara Lawson is highly impressed with her star freshman, saying “I think she’s the best freshman in the conference..I love how she competes. And I love how she wants to help her team win...She has so much responsibility night in and night out...She’s having to navigate leading a team, commanding a team with a different lineup every night, and figuring out, how can I get this player going, or what does this player do, and then also how to handle scoring load.”

It’s going to be fun to see how she develops through her career.