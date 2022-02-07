 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Slips By Wake Forest, 81-76

Behind a great game from Shayeann Day-Wilson

By JD King
Duke v Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 30: Shayeann Day-Wilson #30 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 30, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Duke had a tough start in its Sunday matchup with Wake Forest, having a tough first quarter and most of the second.

Then Shayeann Day-Wilson got started and turned things around. Wake won the first quarter 18-13 but Duke got the second 14-23 and the fourth 21-15.

It was Duke’s second straight win after a three-game losing streak.

Duke coach Kara Lawson is highly impressed with her star freshman, saying “I think she’s the best freshman in the conference..I love how she competes. And I love how she wants to help her team win...She has so much responsibility night in and night out...She’s having to navigate leading a team, commanding a team with a different lineup every night, and figuring out, how can I get this player going, or what does this player do, and then also how to handle scoring load.”

It’s going to be fun to see how she develops through her career.

