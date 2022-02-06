DBR Podcast # 387 - Beatdown!

Well, that was fun! The Blue Devils laid an absolute beatdown on UNC Saturday night. The final margin of 20 points didn’t come close to reflecting Duke’s dominance in this game. The DBR Podcast crew has a fun time dissecting every aspect of the win, from AJ Griffin’s dominating offense to Wendell Moore’s impressive defense.

Plus, we talk a bit about the inspiration the team seemed to get from the way Carolina treated Coach K on his final visit to Chapel Hill.

But there is no rest for the Duke team. They are back in action on Monday against Virginia and Jason, Sam, and Donald are here with a preview of what to expect from the Cavaliers. They still have the slowest offense in the country, so there’s that to look forward to.

We love to hear from you so keep sending the emails to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!