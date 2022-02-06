As you guys all know, this is Coach K’s last ride and tickets therefore are at an all-time premium and are not easy to get. There are only a few games left in Cameron in this historic season.

Fortunately, we have a solution for that: Blue Healer auctions are back and you can get tickets here. Today is the last day for the Wake Forest auction so get your bids in! Steve Forbes has done a masterful job reviving Wake Forest which is now a fleet, athletic and very dangerous team. You won’t want to miss this one! All auctions end at 11:00 pm.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN is talking about it.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron and to see the incredibly high standards Duke Basketball has set for decades. And it may even be tax deductible (whatever you do, don’t take our word on on that because we honestly don’t know. Ask a tax professional).