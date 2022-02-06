YouTube Gold: AJ All The Way

Duke was obviously favored going into Mike Krzyzewski’s final trip to Chapel Hill but only by a few points.

That makes sense historically: the Duke-UNC games are almost always tight. Typically the games start off with one team rushing out to an emotional early lead before things settle down and the other team catches up. Then it’s a slugfest with both trading blows until the clock runs out. Usually the game is up for grabs with under a minute to go and often with under :10 seconds to go.

Not this time.

Duke came out and cold-cocked the Tar Heels from the beginning of the game to the end. And no one was more responsible for that than AJ Griffin.

It took Griffin a while to get up to speed this year. He had injuries dating back to high school and has been behind.

But he’s really come on and proved to be a really smart player and a superb shooter and scorer.

Here are some of his highlights from Saturday’s big win. The kid is something else.