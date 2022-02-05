 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Roundup - Saturday Is Looking Fun

And could be a make or break day for some teams

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Virginia
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. 
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a busy day in the ACC as Wake visits FSU, Louisville wades through the snow to get to Syracuse, Clemson takes on the Yellow Jackets in the refurbished Thriller Dome, The Irish are in Raleigh for a Pack attack, Miami gets Virginia on the road and the Hokies visit Pitt at the Pete.

The Wake game could be a major blast. Both teams are athletic and like to run. Fun City, baby! Get some oxygen! We’ll take FSU here but barely. They just need it more.

Louisville will keep Malik Williams on suspension. Oddly, we like them in this one. Both teams, should-be powers, are 11-11.

Clemson will be without Hunter Tyson for a while since he broke his clavicle at FSU. They can still beat limited Tech but that hurts.

State’s just going to have a bad year. It won't get any better Saturday. We do admire their fight though.

The Cavs are due for an upset and Miami is perimeter oriented. We’ll go with Virginia.

Finally, Virginia Tech is looking better lately. It’s hard to see Pitt winning this one.

Saturday’s ACC Action

  • Wake Forest @ Florida State || 12:00 || ACCNX
  • Louisville @ Syracuse || 2:00 || ESPN2
  • Clemson @ Georgia Tech || 2:00 || ACCNX
  • Notre Dame @ NC State || 3:00 || ACCN
  • Miami @ Virginia || 5:00 || ACCN
  • Duke @ UNC || 6:00 || ESPN/ESPN3
  • Virginia Tech @ Pitt || 7:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings

