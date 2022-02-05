ACC Roundup - Saturday Is Looking Fun

It’s a busy day in the ACC as Wake visits FSU, Louisville wades through the snow to get to Syracuse, Clemson takes on the Yellow Jackets in the refurbished Thriller Dome, The Irish are in Raleigh for a Pack attack, Miami gets Virginia on the road and the Hokies visit Pitt at the Pete.
The Wake game could be a major blast. Both teams are athletic and like to run. Fun City, baby! Get some oxygen! We’ll take FSU here but barely. They just need it more.
Louisville will keep Malik Williams on suspension. Oddly, we like them in this one. Both teams, should-be powers, are 11-11.
Clemson will be without Hunter Tyson for a while since he broke his clavicle at FSU. They can still beat limited Tech but that hurts.
State’s just going to have a bad year. It won't get any better Saturday. We do admire their fight though.
The Cavs are due for an upset and Miami is perimeter oriented. We’ll go with Virginia.
Finally, Virginia Tech is looking better lately. It’s hard to see Pitt winning this one.
Saturday’s ACC Action
- Wake Forest @ Florida State || 12:00 || ACCNX
- Louisville @ Syracuse || 2:00 || ESPN2
- Clemson @ Georgia Tech || 2:00 || ACCNX
- Notre Dame @ NC State || 3:00 || ACCN
- Miami @ Virginia || 5:00 || ACCN
- Duke @ UNC || 6:00 || ESPN/ESPN3
- Virginia Tech @ Pitt || 7:00 || ACCN
- Challenging and surprising Miami on deck for Virginia
- Georgia Tech’s Bubba Parham embraces fatherhood, takes on injury
- Miami Hurricanes hoping road success continues and gets them back on track
- Louisville center Malik Williams will remain suspended for Syracuse game
- ACC notebook: A Louisville program with a proud past now faces an uncertain future
- Wake Forest hits the road to take on reeling Florida State
- Preview of the ACC Network docuseries The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball
- 5 reasonable goals for the remainder of the Louisville basketball season
- Game Notes: Virginia hosts Miami in ACC Saturday basketball showdown
- Hoops Notebook: Team in flux, McCloud honored during reunion weekend, Hamilton’s ACC Coach of the Year vote
Loading comments...