ACC Roundup - Saturday Is Looking Fun

It’s a busy day in the ACC as Wake visits FSU, Louisville wades through the snow to get to Syracuse, Clemson takes on the Yellow Jackets in the refurbished Thriller Dome, The Irish are in Raleigh for a Pack attack, Miami gets Virginia on the road and the Hokies visit Pitt at the Pete.

The Wake game could be a major blast. Both teams are athletic and like to run. Fun City, baby! Get some oxygen! We’ll take FSU here but barely. They just need it more.

Louisville will keep Malik Williams on suspension. Oddly, we like them in this one. Both teams, should-be powers, are 11-11.

Clemson will be without Hunter Tyson for a while since he broke his clavicle at FSU. They can still beat limited Tech but that hurts.

State’s just going to have a bad year. It won't get any better Saturday. We do admire their fight though.

The Cavs are due for an upset and Miami is perimeter oriented. We’ll go with Virginia.

Finally, Virginia Tech is looking better lately. It’s hard to see Pitt winning this one.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Wake Forest @ Florida State || 12:00 || ACCNX

Louisville @ Syracuse || 2:00 || ESPN2

Clemson @ Georgia Tech || 2:00 || ACCNX

Notre Dame @ NC State || 3:00 || ACCN

Miami @ Virginia || 5:00 || ACCN

Duke @ UNC || 6:00 || ESPN/ESPN3

Virginia Tech @ Pitt || 7:00 || ACCN

