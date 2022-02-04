- ‘He’s my captain’: Wendell Moore Jr.’s road from Dean Dome legend to leader of Duke men’s basketball
- How did the Duke men’s basketball assistant coaches fare as players in Duke-UNC rivalry?
- ACC Player of the Year: Armando Bacot or Paolo Banchero? Making a case for each
- Bond between Roy Williams and UNC guard Caleb Love highlighted by pregame gesture
- As Coach K prepares for final Chapel Hill trip, a look back at his first game at UNC
- Coach K in Chapel Hill: Remembering his best moments in UNC rivalry
- ‘He worked his butt off’: Armando Bacot vaults his way into ACC Player of the Year race
- College Gameday is Coming Back to Chapel Hill. Here’s What To Know.
- MBB: No. 9 Duke, North Carolina Renew Rivalry Saturday Night in Chapel Hill
- Duke Game Notes
- Coach K Previews Saturday’s Game at North Carolina
- Banchero Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List
- Moore Tapped to Julius Erving Award Watch List
Friday’s Duke-UNC Links Run
Dig in. We’ll add more as we see them.
