 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Women Take Out Pitt On The Road

And break a three-game losing streak

By JD King
/ new
South Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Kara Lawson of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke had lost three straight coming into Thursday night’s game with Pitt on the road and clearly something had to change.

It’s not that Duke had a perfect game against Pitt - far from it. Lexi Gordon described it as a “grind-it-out game” and so it was. But Duke had head coach Kara Lawson back from Covid protocols and Celeste Taylor was back as well.

Duke had long dry spells, shooting just 21-60, but managed to pull through them.

After the game, Lawson said this: “It’s not been an easy stretch for us. But I think to show the resiliency they showed, show that toughness, mental toughness, to lose three in a row but to find a way to get a win, hopefully it just goes back to our belief in ourselves, our belief in the system and what we can be. We feel like by the end of the year, we can be a good team. But it’s not enough to say it, you actually have to do it and you have to win games.”

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...