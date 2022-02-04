Duke Women Take Out Pitt On The Road

Duke had lost three straight coming into Thursday night’s game with Pitt on the road and clearly something had to change.

It’s not that Duke had a perfect game against Pitt - far from it. Lexi Gordon described it as a “grind-it-out game” and so it was. But Duke had head coach Kara Lawson back from Covid protocols and Celeste Taylor was back as well.

Duke had long dry spells, shooting just 21-60, but managed to pull through them.

After the game, Lawson said this: “It’s not been an easy stretch for us. But I think to show the resiliency they showed, show that toughness, mental toughness, to lose three in a row but to find a way to get a win, hopefully it just goes back to our belief in ourselves, our belief in the system and what we can be. We feel like by the end of the year, we can be a good team. But it’s not enough to say it, you actually have to do it and you have to win games.”