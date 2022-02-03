DBR Podcast #386 - Looking Ahead To The Tar Heels

It is Go to H**l Carolina week here on the DBR podcast and we bring on a special guest to help with a deep dive into the 2021-22 Tarheels.

Joining us is Brendan Marks, the guy who follows the ACC (and Duke and UNC in particular) for The Athletic. Brendan has seen pretty much every game these two teams have played this year and really knows what works and what doesn’t for each of them. He gives us all the dirt on how Hubert Davis’ UNC club is different from Roy Williams’ brand of Tarheels basketball including details on Carolina’s two point guard offense, their lack of depth, and how the big men are different from previous UNC teams.

Plus, we spend some time getting his view on this year’s Duke team. Here’s a hint — he really loves AJ Griffin’s game.

We love to hear from you so keep sending the emails to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!