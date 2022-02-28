YouTube Gold: Was He Joking Or Serious? Doesn’t Really Matter

ESPN’s Richard Jefferson has said some stupid stuff over the years, including a few shots at Duke. He makes for good TV and all, but from time to time, he really says some stupid stuff.

He didn’t help himself here and it doesn't really matter if he was serious or not. Video never goes away but context does. Here’s what he said after Tim Duncan filled in for Gregg Popovich:

“Tim Duncan has been carried by people his entire life. Except for his hairdresser. Tim Duncan has been getting credit for so many things that he hasn’t done. Even tonight. This is his first win? He didn’t do anything. This will Will, this was Becky Hammon. He said he just stood up and was running his mouth good things happen. He’s been carried by Pop, Tony, Manu, Bruce Bowen, and now here he gets his first coaching win? He does nothing. Waste of a player, waste of time. Honestly, he’s the reason what the Spurs are struggling this year.”

First of all, if you’re going that way, you really should mention David Robinson. But we digress.

J-Will shook his head and stared at the camera. Jefferson told him to shut up. And when he finished, Williams got up and walked off the set. It was the perfect answer to one of the dumber things anyone has ever said on ESPN, and that takes in a whole lot of stupid.