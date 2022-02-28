Boeheim On Who He Thinks Is Favored In March

We’re not the world’s biggest Jim Boheim fans - he’s Coach K’s buddy, not ours. Not that we can’t stand him. We don’t actively dislike him. It’s just that he’s one more coach in a sea of coaches.

But we do appreciate him and we periodically tune into to pressers to hear what he has to say because the man has no filter. Whether it’s ragging on restaurants in Clemson and Greensboro or telling Tyler Ennis he wasn’t ready for the NBA (he wasn’t), he’s hilarious. The best part is listening to him tell reporters they’re idiots or putting words in his mouth. It’s not like he’s going to jump off the podium to go after them but at times the comments are just damned withering. Look up the Andy Katz video on YouTube.

After the Duke game, he had some fairly blunt comments for his center Frank Anselem, who was constantly out of position against Duke’s Mark Williams. And when a reporter asked about his plans for next year, Boeheim said, a bit savagely, “I guess, kind of like Frank, you don’t get it [because I said I’m coming back].”

Anyway, we mention it because Boeheim always says what he thinks and what he thinks about the NCAA tournament is that Duke is the favorite. Could it be because of his friendship with Coach K?

Maybe. But if he is brutal everywhere else, you’d think he’d be brutal there too.