 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boeheim On Who He Thinks Is Favored In March

Well this is pretty cool

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Duke at Syracuse
 SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Duke Blue Devils Guard Jeremy Roach (3) dribbles the ball against Syracuse Orange Guard Joseph Girard III (11) defending during the second half of the College Basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on February 26, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re not the world’s biggest Jim Boheim fans - he’s Coach K’s buddy, not ours. Not that we can’t stand him. We don’t actively dislike him. It’s just that he’s one more coach in a sea of coaches.

But we do appreciate him and we periodically tune into to pressers to hear what he has to say because the man has no filter. Whether it’s ragging on restaurants in Clemson and Greensboro or telling Tyler Ennis he wasn’t ready for the NBA (he wasn’t), he’s hilarious. The best part is listening to him tell reporters they’re idiots or putting words in his mouth. It’s not like he’s going to jump off the podium to go after them but at times the comments are just damned withering. Look up the Andy Katz video on YouTube.

After the Duke game, he had some fairly blunt comments for his center Frank Anselem, who was constantly out of position against Duke’s Mark Williams. And when a reporter asked about his plans for next year, Boeheim said, a bit savagely, “I guess, kind of like Frank, you don’t get it [because I said I’m coming back].”

Anyway, we mention it because Boeheim always says what he thinks and what he thinks about the NCAA tournament is that Duke is the favorite. Could it be because of his friendship with Coach K?

Maybe. But if he is brutal everywhere else, you’d think he’d be brutal there too.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...