The Duke Blue Devils took the air out of the Carrier Dome last night in a thorough dismantling of the Syracuse Orange, and on Episode 395, we recap the incredibly fun victory.

After we discuss our breakfast, we start with some of the headlines submitted by listeners as well as our summaries of the game. There’s a ton of good to be discussed, from Mark Williams to Paolo Banchero to AJ Griffin to all the areas that Duke excelled. We dip into what can be improved as we always do, and it centers mostly on limiting the opposing team’s ability to make a run to get back into the game.

After the break, we preview Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a game that Duke should win, and we explain where Duke will have the advantage over Pitt. That then leads to a discussion over the ACC and what Duke needs to do in order to secure a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

