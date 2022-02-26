YouTube Gold: A Career Night For RJ Barrett

Remember when Duke sent Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett to the NBA draft lottery and the New York fans were convinced they should have gotten Williamson? Or at least Ja Morant?

Because it was clear those guys were going to go 1-2. Barrett was a consolation prize and, if you read the New York papers, a disappointing one.

Funny how times change.

Morant has been an All-Star, Williamson has been brilliant when he’s been healthy...and Barrett has worked his ass off to become a great player.

Most recent evidence: his absolute explosion against Miami Friday night.

Barrett scored 46 points, including 30 in the first half alone. He hit 13-22 and 6-11 from behind the line. If he had shot a little better from the line he could have topped 50 - Barrett got to the line 22 times and hit 14. He also had nine rebounds.

Unfortunately the rest of the team was Knick wretched as it so often is. Julius Randle was 2-15 and Evan Fournier was 5-16. They finished with 11 and 13 respectively. Only one other player was in double figures, Alex Burks with 12.

It’s unfortunate but doesn't take away from Barrett’s spectacular night. But we have no doubt he’d rather have had the win than a personal big night.