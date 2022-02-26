The Last Ride. The Last Game In Cameron. And The Last Blue Healers Auction Of The Year.

As you guys all know, this is Coach K’s last ride and tickets therefore are at an all-time premium and are not easy to get. And now we’re down to what could be his last game ever in Cameron and against the UNC Tar Heels too. And you can bid on a pair here for a better price than you’ll see most anywhere else about now. The environment is going to be surreal: every possible emotion will be in play. No matter what happens, it’s going to be an incredible day of basketball and you shouldn’t miss it.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it via auctions. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN is talking about it.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

And it may even be tax deductible (whatever you do, don’t take our word on on that because we honestly don’t know. Ask a tax professional).