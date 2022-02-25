Set Your DVRs For This One: A Coach K Series On The ACC Network

Well this is going to be fun: The ACC Network is going to have a four-part series to honor retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski - and the host will be raconteur and dedicated Blue Dog Kenny Dennard.

Dawg played on the first Krzyzewski team and, notably, defied Krzyzewski on a legendary play: in what would be his first win against UNC, Coach K wanted the ball to go to Tom Emma. But with a keen sense of the moment, Dennard threw it to Gene Banks, who lofted a beautiful high shot over the very long arm of Sam Perkins to take the game to OT, where Duke ultimately won. We’re pretty sure Coach K forgave him.

Also appearing: Jay Bilas, Johnny Dawkins, Alaa Abdelnaby, Grant Hill, Steve Wojciechowski, Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith.

Bilas hinted recently at a bad relationship with his high school coach. We’d love to get another fragment of that.

It’s going to be all over the place - Facebook, YouTube and more - so you should be able to find it without too much trouble.