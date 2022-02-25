 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Set Your DVRs For This One: A Coach K Series On The ACC Network

This ought to be good

By JD King
/ new
Florida State v Duke
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks toward the court prior to their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Well this is going to be fun: The ACC Network is going to have a four-part series to honor retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski - and the host will be raconteur and dedicated Blue Dog Kenny Dennard.

Dawg played on the first Krzyzewski team and, notably, defied Krzyzewski on a legendary play: in what would be his first win against UNC, Coach K wanted the ball to go to Tom Emma. But with a keen sense of the moment, Dennard threw it to Gene Banks, who lofted a beautiful high shot over the very long arm of Sam Perkins to take the game to OT, where Duke ultimately won. We’re pretty sure Coach K forgave him.

Also appearing: Jay Bilas, Johnny Dawkins, Alaa Abdelnaby, Grant Hill, Steve Wojciechowski, Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith.

Bilas hinted recently at a bad relationship with his high school coach. We’d love to get another fragment of that.

It’s going to be all over the place - Facebook, YouTube and more - so you should be able to find it without too much trouble.

  • Friday, March 4, 8 p.m. – The 1980s
  • Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m. – The 1990s
  • Sunday, March 6, 8 p.m. – The 2000s
  • Monday, March 7, 8 p.m. – The 2010s

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...