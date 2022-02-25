YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum Roars

Jayson Tatum has been ascending the ranks in the NBA ever since his rookie year when he was named to the All-Rookie team. In 2020 he was All-NBA Third Team which means you’re one of the 15 best in the league and he’s been an All-Star for three straight years.

Most of what’s made his reputation is that he’s a ridiculously good offensive player. He’s capable of getting off shots on almost anyone. This year, he’s averaging 25.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 4.2 apg and he’s just 23.

Still, most of his offense come from his being smart, not physically dominant. But every so often, he reminds you that he’s got some serious raw talent too.

Remember the massive dunk he put on LeBron James in his rookie year, before James started to decline? (Yes, LeBron is averaging 29 ppg but it’s because he’s got 18 years of experience. Look instead at the decline in in the number of games he’s played over the last couple of years. Eighteen years in the NBA will wear anyone down and it’s happening to James too).

Well he had another one like that Thursday night. Check out this massive dunk he threw down over Andre Drummond and Kessler Edwards (the page says Ben Simmons but Simmons is still not dressing out after sitting out most of the season prior to his recent trade from Philly to Brooklyn).

That dunk is going to be talked about for awhile.