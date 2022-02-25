Senior Day’s A Dud As Duke Loses To Boston College 61-57

Senior Day didn’t work out quite as well as Duke might have hoped Thursday with Boston College winning, 67-51.

The loss drops Duke to 16-11 overall and 7-9 in the ACC. It was Duke’s fourth loss in five games.

For whatever reason, after a solid start, this team just hasn’t found a way to make things work. Boston College won every quarter except for the second, and Duke only outscored BC by one there.

The Eagles also killed Duke on the boards, 43-30. The visitors also blocked 10 shots and forced 16 turnovers.

Duke did get a solid game out of freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson, who finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Coach Kara Lawson said this about her prize rookie: “You could see that she started to take more initiative to get into the paint, she got to the free throw line and she created some plays. We need that type of intensity and competitiveness. That competitiveness is something that has been there all year.”

Maybe more teammates will pick up on it next year.

Duke closes out the regular season on Sunday over in Cheater Hill. Hopefully we’ll see a better Blue Devil’s team over there.