DBR Podcast # 394 - Roach Crushes Cavs

The DBR Podcast gang has been begging Jeremy Roach to step up in recent weeks and it seems he heeded their call: behind a stellar effort from Duke’s 6th man, the Blue Devils knocked off a very strong Virginia team Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

The truly impressive thing was Duke’s ability to win despite their two leading scorers (Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore) struggling to put the ball through the hoop.

As they always do, the DBR Podcast breaks down the good and the bad from the contest with plenty of insight, analysis, and stats.

After the break, the gang dives into the contest coming up against Syracuse. It would be easy to dismiss the Orange after Duke manhandled them in Cameron a few weeks ago, but you may be surprised to hear how well Syracuse has been playing since that beatdown.

Finally, Jason and Donald share some really exciting news about how they plan to cover the biggest Duke game in many years — the season finale against UNC, Coach K’s final game in Cameron.