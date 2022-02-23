YouTube Gold: JJ Redick & Jayson Tatum Talk About Playing For Coach K

We asked Kenny Dennard once what his best Coach K stories are and he declined, saying “they're classified.”

Possibly that’s because Coach K’s Dennard stories are even better but we’re just spitballing here.

A lot of players have told hilarious stories. On at least two occasions, Coach K turned the lights down then came in and told his players “I come not to praise [our opponent] but to bury them!”

On another occasion he reportedly came in with a flaming spear which apparently wasn’t such a great idea...but it did fire his guys up too.

One of our favorite K stories was when he had his first grandchild and told his team “the first one who calls me Grandpa I’m gonna kick in the nuts.”

There are a lot of really funny stories, some really passionate ones and at some point, if someone collects them, it’s going to be a great book.

JJ Redick and Jayson Tatum both went through the Duke experience and in this interview from Redick’s outstanding podcast, they talk about some of the experiences they had at Duke. It’s a lot of fun so Duke fans, check it out.