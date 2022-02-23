Duke Recruiting: Jared McCain Update

Duke target Jared McCain was in for a visit in early February and got a pretty good impression. He told Zagsblog “[t]hat one was crazy. They keep a lot of stuff from back in the day, but it’s also super modern, so that was unexpected.”

He also got to talk to Mike Krzyzewski: “I didn’t know if we would get to talk to him. He was super cool. He talked to my parents, talked to me a lot. It was just really nice to see that they care. Even though Coach K won’t be the coach, he said he’ll still be going to everything and watching everything. That was super cool. Just seeing the atmosphere there, that was insane. I knew it was going to be crazy with the Cameron Crazies and watching the game. Duke was insane.”

It sounds like he had a good time on his visit here and got a great idea of how he would fit in.

He also went to Gonzaga and seems to have enjoyed that visit as well.

Currently he’s listing Duke, Gonzaga, UCLA, USC, Houston, Louisville and Texas Tech and hoping to cut his list to about four.

We’d have to wonder about Louisville making it. Not only is there no permanent coach, the last time we paid attention there’s also no permanent president or AD. That’s a tough sell.