Duke Recruiting: More On Darren Harris

Blue Devil fans learned over the weekend that Jon Scheyer had offered 6-6 Darren Harris, class of ‘24.

Harris is also from Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia, which means he knows some people around Cameron: Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels obviously, but also Lee Volker from the women’s team (she’s a freshman).

Harris is about to blow up. Duke offered early but not too long ago, most of his offers came from DMV mid-majors (understanding the phrase DMV mid-majors pretty much guarantees that you are paying too much attention to basketball).

Now, according to Zagsblog.com, he’s getting interest from schools like Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Villanova and Ohio State.

You may recall that Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski said that he likes to recruit kids with athletic backgrounds because it cuts down on the learning curve. Think Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley, Mike Dunleavy, Greg Paulus, Gerald Henderson, Kyle Singler - all of whom came from families with a major understanding of how athletics work. There are several more as well.

Assuming that Jon Scheyer agrees with that idea. Harris fits: his dad was a high school coach.