Duke Snaps Losing Streak, Beats Clemson 64-61

Duke had a three-game losing streak going into its game at Clemson and plenty to worry about. At 15-10 and 6-9 in the ACC, and with a loss to Virginia, a three-win team that had no prior ACC wins, things looked grim. And Duke still has work to do.

But the Blue Devils pulled off a road win and that’s always a positive.

Not that it was always easy.

Duke won the first quarter 19-11 but lost the second and third. However, the Blue Devils had a small half-time cushion of 31-26 and went into the fourth up 45-43. Clemson scored 18 in the fourth - the Tigers scored more in each quarter - but it wasn’t enough as Duke held on to win 64-61.

Miela Goodchild and Celeste Taylor were the only Blue Devils in double figures with 13 and 10 respectively. Jade Williams led Duke with seven boards.

Duke finishes up with Boston College in Cameron and then UNC over there. With a good closing kick the Blue Devils could still post a solid 20-win season.