Twitter Gold: JJ Redick Goes To Work For State Farm

As fun as it is to watch Duke guys get in the NBA and build wonderful careers, it’s also really interesting to see them develop post-basketball careers.

Many stay in the game in some way. Quin Snyder is now an outstanding coach. Billy King, Mike Dunleavy, Trajan Langdon, Danny Ferry and Elton Brand have moved into the front office for various teams. Shane Battier has moved between basketball analytics and private business.

And of course some have moved into media. Jim Spanarkel is a reliable presence during March Madness. Alaa Abdelnaby has carved out a unique career as a sort of liaison between the NBA and the Arab world. Jason Williams and Jay Bilas are both prominent TV personalities and Bilas, in particular, has had an enormous influence on college basketball and the NCAA.

And then there’s JJ Redick.

Recently retired, Redick started podcasting a few years ago and has carved out a reputation as an intelligent interviewer who is capable of talking to anyone about just about anything.

He has a good sense of humor and, generally speaking, is unflappable.

Until he went to work for State Farm, that is.

Redick really does work for State Farm, as an actor/endorser. But the character that he portrays in this ad is hardly unflappable. In fact, he’s so flappable that he converses with an inanimate object (and it talks back).

It’s a brief but very funny bit for Redick. We hope he can do more stuff like this. Clearly he has a flair for it.