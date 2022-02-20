Duke Recruiting: Scheyer Offers Paul VI Star Darren Harris

Could Duke go back to the Paul VI well a third time in just a few short years?

Well could be but we may not know for a while: Blue Devil coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer has offered Darren Harris (2024), a 6-6 wing who some reports say may still be growing.

And apparently his game is. His early offers came from schools like George Mason, Delaware State and Georgetown.

He tweeted out the news himself Saturday evening. Incidentally, as of early Sunday morning, Harris had 525 followers. We expect that’s about to change rather significantly.