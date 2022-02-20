DBR Podcast #393 - Florida State

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, Jason and Sam are back to discuss Duke’s victory over Florida State, which, coupled with Notre Dame’s loss to Wake Forest, put Duke alone in the ACC regular season title hunt.

The Florida State game was, for us, one of Duke’s best team efforts this season. Nearly all of Duke’s rotation players had big days, with highlights in particular from Wendell Moore, Trevor Keels, and Joey Baker. It was a less capable FSU team than Duke normally sees, but even with that, it was good to see Duke keep the pressure on an ACC team and end up with a nearly 20 point win. Duke shared the ball well on offense and generated a lot of havoc on defense. If there is a bad from this one, it’s our continued disappointment at Jeremy Roach’s development.

This week, Duke gets a rematch with Virginia, who handed Duke its most recent loss, and this one will be in Charlottesville. A recent loss at Virginia Tech aside, Virginia has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC over the last month, so Duke faces a tough test.

We wrap with a unanimous player of the week award and a quick reaction to the NCAA tournament preliminary bracket seeding, where Duke is a #2 seed. Jason is concerned that Duke doesn’t have much upside in its seeding prospects, but we will see how these last few weeks of the season play out.

Stay in touch with the podcast at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back this week to review the UVA game and preview another upcoming rematch, this one at Syracuse.