Time For A Blue On Blue Peleton Ride!

Duke Fans with a Peloton or access to the Peloton app:

On Saturday, February 5th, Duke will not only compete against UNC on the basketball court, but we will also compete on a spin bike and a treadmill in the Battle of the Blues!

Duke UNC Peloton Rivalry Ride: At 10:00 a.m. ET on February 5th, join Duke Peloton for a Duke UNC Peloton Rivalry Ride. Search for Ally Love’s on-demand 30 minute Pop Ride from 1/5/2022, and begin the ride at 10:00 a.m. ET so that the riders start at the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

At 10:00 a.m. ET on February 5th, join Duke Peloton for a Duke UNC Peloton Rivalry Ride. Search for Ally Love’s on-demand 30 minute Pop Ride from 1/5/2022, and begin the ride at 10:00 a.m. ET so that the riders start at the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride). Duke UNC Peloton Rivalry Run: At 11:00 a.m. ET on February 5th, join Duke Peloton for a Duke UNC Peloton Rivalry Run. Search for Jess Sims’s on-demand 30 minute Top 50 of 2021 Run: #10-1 from 12/30/2021, and begin the run at 11:00 a.m. ET so that the runners start at the same time (again, don’t join a “session”— just join the regular run).

In order to be counted as a participant, Duke riders need to have the #ForeverDuke hashtag in their Peloton profile (to make it easier to recognize Duke riders, make the #ForeverDuke hashtag your primary leaderboard tag). UNC alums and fans will use the #UNCTarHeels hashtag. For more information on how to add tags to your Peloton profile, please visit the Peloton Tags help page here.

At the end of the ride and the run, we will compare the number of #ForeverDuke participants vs. the number of #UNCTarHeels participants for each event, and the total outputs of the #ForeverDuke riders and runners vs. the #UNCTarHeels riders and runners to see who wins each competition. The total output will be scored based on the team that has the lower number of riders/runners – that number of riders/runners will apply to both sides.

An award (Duke swag) will also go to the person wearing the most spirited Duke outfit for the ride/run. Make sure to post your picture from your ride/run on social media by mentioning and tagging @DukePeloton on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

If you don’t have a Peloton bike or tread, you can still participate. Just download and participate via the Peloton app (there are several free trials available at onepeloton.com) and use any bike, treadmill, or even go for a run outside!