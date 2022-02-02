YouTube Gold: A Bad Few Days For ACC Officials

Most ACC fans are going to be discussing the officiating in the UNC-Louisville game which has led to howls of indignation from Louisville fans.

UNC star Armando Bacot was involved in several controversial plays, including an apparent tripping incident. Remember how gleefully UNC fans attacked former Duke star Grayson Allen?

Yeah, not so much this time. In his column on the UNC game good guy Adam Lucas didn’t even mention it - or any of the other controversial calls involving Bacot - in his column on the game.

Suffice it to say if you haven’t heard about it yet you will.

You may not have heard about the other strange call this week on Sunday in Notre Dame’s win over BC.

Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey got a rebound and drove coast to coast, hitting a layup - and then crying out “and one!”

And for that she got a technical.

As we said about the Louisville situation, most of us don't really understand the technical aspects of officiating to really complain...but what is so terrible about saying and one?

Duke’s Paolo Banchero ripped down a rebound against Louisville and yelled “gimme that shit!”

When guys miss shots, you hear F bombs constantly and you frequently see players calling for “and one” after a basket.

We just don’t get this. It seems pretty trivial in the scheme of things.