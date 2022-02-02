Duke Falls To Georgia Tech At Home

Duke women lost their third straight game Tuesday, this time to #12 Georgia Tech 59-46. This follows losses to UNC and Louisville and five of the last seven.

Duke was again without head coach Kara Lawson, who is in the Covid protocol. Assistant coach Winston Candy is acting head coach and he had this to say after the loss:

“[Georgia Tech has] got tremendous size and length across the board. And it’s one of those situations where they did a really good job of moving the ball and getting good shots. It’s one of those things where, when you do make the mistakes that we made, typically good teams make you pay. So it’s one of the biggest challenges for us, as we continue to grow, is to try to cut down [on those mistakes]—we’re not eliminating them all. But you can cut down on your mistakes and you’ll start to see things turn.”

It’s unquestionably a tough stretch for Duke but for all intents, this is the first season for Lawson and she didn’t inherit a strong program. Don’t judge too much on what you’re seeing now. Pay attention to what’s to be built on instead.