Duke Women Fall To Lowly Virginia

This is kind of harsh: Duke fell to Virginia on the road Thursday night, 67-54. It was Virginia’s first conference win of the season and just their fourth overall.

Coach Kara Lawson was fairly blunt in her assessment, saying that “[it was a disappointing evening for us. I thought Virginia played with much more energy and spirit and effort than we did and they deserved to win the game.”

She said that calmly but we’re sure that her mind went back to things that Pat Head Summitt said when her Tennessee team had disappointing games.

As we said recently, it’s good to remember that this is still a new situation. Lawson is putting her principles into place and developing habits and expectations. No one should expect that to happen overnight. It’s going to take time, as Duke fan learned in the early days of the Krzyzewski era.

Duke shot poorly - 19-56 - was out rebounded and had 19 turnovers. That was a lot to overcome. Practice should be interesting Friday.