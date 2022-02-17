DBR Podcast #392 -Duke Dunks Deacons

Well, that was a close one! Duke survives against Wake Forest thanks to a last second (fraction of a second) tip dunk by Mark Williams. It was a super important game in the ACC standings and one with plenty to like, and plenty to dislike, in Duke’s performance.

The DBR Podcast gang takes a deep dive into what went right (Paolo’s passing, Wendell’s overall steady play, the shot selection, and ball movement) and what went wrong (Wake’s 2nd half burst, some mental mistakes, and more than a few questionable calls by the refs).

Plus, they look ahead to the revenge matchup with Florida State. Leonard Hamilton will be bringing a very different team to Cameron from the one that bested Duke in overtime last month. Florida State is beset by injuries but still has immense size and, as always, is a very dangerous team. Don’t look for an easy win.