A Cool Theo John Read

Over at the Fayetteville Observer, David Thompson has a really nice piece up on Blue Devil Theo John.

You probably know that he transferred from Marquette where he played for Duke icon Steve Wojciechwoski, but this article delves a lot more into his background and upbringing.

We always like learning more about someone’s background so it was interesting to find out that both of his parents were athletes, both (not surprisingly) taller than average and that his dad is from Trinidad and Tobago.

What we also didn’t know much about was his focus and his relentless work ethic - also his desire to protect people near and dear and his definition of loyalty.

Or for that matter, why he doesn’t cut his hair. It has something to do, indirectly, with former Blue Devil Tre Jones.

As much as any transfer we can think of, John has been embraced as one of our own. We hope he realizes that his loyalty is being returned. For that guy, we don't think there’s a higher compliment.