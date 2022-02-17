YouTube Gold: Stephen A. Loses It

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who is as much a New York Knicks fan as he is a columnist, was a bit unhappy about the result of the Nets-Knicks game Wednesday night.

Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement.

Actually, calling it a bit of an understatement is a severe understatement.

Let’s back up for a minute. Brooklyn was playing without James Harden, who is now with Philly, without Ben Simmons, who is not yet ready after the Harden trade, without Kevin Durant, (knee), without Joe Harris (ankle), and without Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated).

New York had a 28 point lead and still lost. RJ Barrett is out with an ankle injury, true, but 28 points is 28 points. New York gave all that up and then some, losing 111-106.

New Net Seth Curry had 20 points while Cam Reddish had five points in 13 minutes.

Back to Stephen A.

This is one of the great sports rants of all time and at least partly because Smith is a naturally loud and boisterous guy.

Enough. Sit back, turn the sound up if you can, and appreciate the sheer spontaneous brilliance of one of the most disappointed fans you will ever see. It’s a classic.