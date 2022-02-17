 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Carrawell: Coach K Is A-OK

Or at least getting better

By JD King
Continental Tire Challenge - Duke v Gonzaga
 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: (L-R) Associate head coach Chris Carrawell, head coach Mike Krzyzewski and associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils look on from the bench as their team takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As most of you surely know, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski left the bench at halftime, too ill to finish the game.

If you look carefully at the game tape, you’ll see several points where he rubs his eyes and shows various signs of distress. Clearly he was not well (and Duke’s near collapse at the hands of Wake Forest probably didn't help).

On the Duke Coach’s Radio Show (it hasn’t been Coach K’s show for quite some time now), assistant Chris Carrawell said his boss is doing okay. Here’s what C-well had to say: “Coach is doing a lot better. He didn’t come in (today) which he usually does on off days, but he’s doing a lot better. He’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Carrawell also said that while Duke had Wednesday off, the Blue Devils would return to the court on Thursday and Krzyzewski will be there.

No doubt a careful analysis of the end of the Wake game will be part of the day’s plan.

