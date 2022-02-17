Chris Carrawell: Coach K Is A-OK

As most of you surely know, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski left the bench at halftime, too ill to finish the game.

If you look carefully at the game tape, you’ll see several points where he rubs his eyes and shows various signs of distress. Clearly he was not well (and Duke’s near collapse at the hands of Wake Forest probably didn't help).

On the Duke Coach’s Radio Show (it hasn’t been Coach K’s show for quite some time now), assistant Chris Carrawell said his boss is doing okay. Here’s what C-well had to say: “Coach is doing a lot better. He didn’t come in (today) which he usually does on off days, but he’s doing a lot better. He’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Carrawell also said that while Duke had Wednesday off, the Blue Devils would return to the court on Thursday and Krzyzewski will be there.

No doubt a careful analysis of the end of the Wake game will be part of the day’s plan.