YouTube Gold: Tyus Jones Goes Off

During the Krzyzewski era, Duke has had some phenomenal point guards but in our opinion, the best of them were Tommy Amaker, Bobby Hurley, Jason Williams, Chris Dun, Jon Scheyer and the Jones brothers, Tre and Tyus.

Tyus got to Duke first and helped lead Duke to the 2015 national championship.

All of those guards were amazing. Amaker was a superb leader and defender. Hurley was daring and fiery and brilliant. Williams did things we never imagined a point guard could do, frankly. Duhon simply never got tired and ran the team brilliantly, especially during his senior year. We used to marvel watching Scheyer because he so rarely made a mistake. Tre Jones was the best on-ball defender we’ve ever seen at Duke.

And Tyus?

Tyus is brilliant. He’s the smartest point guard we’ve ever seen in person. He just had this capacity to do the right thing for his team. It was really uncanny.

He’s developed a pro niche as a superb back up point guard. He’s not wildly gifted in a physical sense but he’s rock solid.

On Tuesday night he had a career high from the floor, scoring 27 points and passing out nine assists. If we were putting together a team we’d love to have him. He’s something else.

Incidentally, if you’re wondering about Kyrie Irving, we didn’t list him because he played so few games at Duke due to his foot injury.