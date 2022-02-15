DBR Podcast #391 - The (Sorta) Scandalous Coach K Book

Emergency podcast time! The sports media world let out a collective “oh my go did you see that!??!” today with the release of some inside details on Ian O’Connor’s biography on Coach K. The headline-maker from the book is the allegation that Duke, or perhaps University President Vincent Price, wanted to hire Tommy Amaker to be Duke’s next head coach, but that Coach K squashed that and arranged for Jon Scheyer to get the job instead.

Jason, Donald, and Sam break down everything we know about the book so far and what these (somewhat) scandalous allegations mean for K and Scheyer moving forward.

Plus, after the break, the DBR podcast crew gives you a sneak peak at next season’s schedule with word that Duke will be participating in a special tournament sponsored by Nike next Thanksgiving. And, we take a quick trip down memory lane to relive perhaps the greatest slamdunk in Duke basketball history.