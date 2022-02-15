Duke Recruiting: Kyle Filipowski Upgraded?

As you may have noticed from time to time, we take recruiting rankings with a grain of salt. This guy’s a five-star! This guy’s the next fill-in-the-blank! This guy is (insert your own hype).

None of it really can penetrate will or physical maturation. Those are things we only understand in retrospect.

Still, this article about Kyle Filipowski is striking: it says the future Blue Devil is now, in this writer/site’s opinion, the #1 player in his class:

“Filipowski stands 6-foot-11 with a strong frame and legit length. The frame passes the look test when he steps on the floor. What makes this frame unique is the skill set that accompanies the frame. Filipowski is an excellent passer. His vision off the bounce and from set areas is elite, something that you do not often see from a big.

“Looking past the frame and the passing, Filipowski plays with a fierce mean streak. His competitive fire shines from the opening tip to the final whistle. He competes on every possession, talks non-stop, and will let out some guttural screams throughout a game. Filipowski is a natural leader, one that players follow suit just by the way he plays.”

We’ll know in a few years just how good he is but this is still pretty cool to read now.